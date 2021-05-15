B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Position Boosted by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) by 240.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,575 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in B2Gold were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BTG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of B2Gold by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,363,967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,927 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of B2Gold in the third quarter worth about $75,000. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 14,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 2,087 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new position in shares of B2Gold in the fourth quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,374 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 4,530 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.65% of the company’s stock.

BTG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of B2Gold from $9.75 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of B2Gold from $9.50 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of B2Gold in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of B2Gold in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.75 price target on shares of B2Gold in a research report on Friday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.89.

Shares of BTG opened at $5.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.25. B2Gold Corp. has a twelve month low of $4.16 and a twelve month high of $7.55.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. B2Gold had a net margin of 39.56% and a return on equity of 19.90%. As a group, research analysts expect that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This is a positive change from B2Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.43%.

About B2Gold

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

