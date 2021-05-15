Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) released its earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.11, Yahoo Finance reports.
Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.71. 934,203 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,334,908. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.78. The company has a market capitalization of $660.47 million, a P/E ratio of -64.24 and a beta of 2.77. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises has a 52-week low of $1.78 and a 52-week high of $9.90.
In other Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises news, Director B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 10,720,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.04 per share, with a total value of $64,753,541.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,640,014 shares in the company, valued at $130,705,684.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 53.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises
Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides energy and environmental technologies and services for the power and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Babcock & Wilcox Renewable; Babcock & Wilcox Environmental; and Babcock & Wilcox Thermal.
