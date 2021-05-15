Badger DAO 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $16.10 Million (BADGER)

Badger DAO (CURRENCY:BADGER) traded 10.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. One Badger DAO coin can currently be purchased for about $26.89 or 0.00057076 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Badger DAO has traded down 26.8% against the US dollar. Badger DAO has a total market capitalization of $238.38 million and approximately $16.10 million worth of Badger DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $41.46 or 0.00088001 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003540 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.39 or 0.00019931 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002123 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $521.94 or 0.01107884 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.66 or 0.00065073 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $53.64 or 0.00113861 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

About Badger DAO

Badger DAO is a coin. Badger DAO’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,865,118 coins. Badger DAO’s official message board is badgerdao.medium.com . Badger DAO’s official Twitter account is @badgerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Badger DAO is app.badger.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Badger is a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) with a single purpose: build the products and infrastructure necessary to accelerate Bitcoin as collateral across other blockchains.It’s meant to be an ecosystem DAO where projects and people from across DeFi can come together to collaborate and build products the ecosystem needs. Shared ownership in the DAO allows builders to have aligned incentives while decentralized governance can ensure those incentives remain fair to all parties. The idea is less competing and more collaborating. “

Buying and Selling Badger DAO

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Badger DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Badger DAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Badger DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

