BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) Receives $27.67 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.86.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BXS. Raymond James raised shares of BancorpSouth Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Hovde Group upgraded shares of BancorpSouth Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Get BancorpSouth Bank alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BXS traded up $0.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.73. 854,354 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 614,367. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.32. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 1.32. BancorpSouth Bank has a 1-year low of $18.00 and a 1-year high of $35.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.14. BancorpSouth Bank had a net margin of 19.81% and a return on equity of 9.37%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BancorpSouth Bank will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. BancorpSouth Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.28%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of BancorpSouth Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in BancorpSouth Bank in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in BancorpSouth Bank in the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in BancorpSouth Bank by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,674 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BancorpSouth Bank in the 1st quarter worth $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.17% of the company’s stock.

About BancorpSouth Bank

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. The company operates through Banking Services Group, Mortgage, Insurance Agencies, Wealth Management, and General Corporate and Other segments. It accepts various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for BancorpSouth Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BancorpSouth Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.