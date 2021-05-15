Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Acquired by Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 349 shares during the quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BAC. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its stake in Bank of America by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Bank of America by 259.2% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. 68.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BAC opened at $42.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.37. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $21.23 and a 12-month high of $42.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $363.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The firm had revenue of $22.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. Bank of America’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, January 19th that permits the company to buyback $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.49%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Atlantic Securities raised Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Bank of America from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. UBS Group set a $30.00 target price on Bank of America and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Bank of America from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Bank of America from $40.50 to $43.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.26.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

