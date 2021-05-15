Bank of America Upgrades ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) to “Buy”

Bank of America upgraded shares of ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Bank of America currently has $180.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SWAV. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Oppenheimer reiterated a hold rating on shares of ShockWave Medical in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on ShockWave Medical from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler raised ShockWave Medical from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the company from $134.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on ShockWave Medical from $95.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $172.00.

Get ShockWave Medical alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SWAV opened at $150.39 on Tuesday. ShockWave Medical has a fifty-two week low of $39.52 and a fifty-two week high of $169.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $141.29 and its 200 day moving average is $115.97. The company has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.45 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 10.84 and a current ratio of 12.21.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.26). ShockWave Medical had a negative net margin of 108.73% and a negative return on equity of 30.28%. The business had revenue of $31.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.59) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 109.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that ShockWave Medical will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ShockWave Medical news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.39, for a total value of $529,560.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,550 shares in the company, valued at $8,280,994.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Antoine Papiernik sold 555,000 shares of ShockWave Medical stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $66,600,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 980,000 shares of company stock valued at $120,759,196. 15.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SWAV. Castleark Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 89,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,607,000 after acquiring an additional 17,585 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in ShockWave Medical by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in ShockWave Medical in the 1st quarter worth about $355,000. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in ShockWave Medical by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 95,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,433,000 after buying an additional 25,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 48,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. 88.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ShockWave Medical

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

Featured Article: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for ShockWave Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ShockWave Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.