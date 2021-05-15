Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Holdings Boosted by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) by 707.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,448 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 125,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after purchasing an additional 24,369 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 24,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 7,899 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Bank OZK in the 4th quarter valued at about $244,000. Weybosset Research & Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC now owns 251,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,852,000 after purchasing an additional 11,403 shares during the period. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank OZK in the 4th quarter valued at about $276,000. 85.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OZK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Bank OZK from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Bank OZK from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist increased their price objective on Bank OZK from $37.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bank OZK from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Bank OZK from $31.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.50.

OZK opened at $44.00 on Friday. Bank OZK has a 1-year low of $19.46 and a 1-year high of $45.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95 and a beta of 1.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.97 and a 200-day moving average of $36.04.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.28. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 22.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Bank OZK will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th were given a $0.28 dividend. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 9th. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.94%.

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

