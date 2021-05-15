Barclays Analysts Give Ceconomy (ETR:CEC1) a €4.20 Price Target

Barclays set a €4.20 ($4.94) price target on Ceconomy (ETR:CEC1) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

CEC1 has been the subject of a number of other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.60 ($8.94) price objective on Ceconomy and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Baader Bank set a €6.80 ($8.00) price objective on Ceconomy and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Independent Research set a €5.20 ($6.12) price objective on Ceconomy and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €5.52 ($6.49).

Shares of Ceconomy stock opened at €5.05 ($5.94) on Wednesday. Ceconomy has a 1 year low of €2.32 ($2.73) and a 1 year high of €6.25 ($7.35). The business has a 50-day moving average of €5.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of €5.28. The company has a market capitalization of $13.52 million and a P/E ratio of -13.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 553.94, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Ceconomy AG engages in the consumer electronics retail business. It operates multi-channel consumer electronics stores; and Juke, a music streaming service. The company also operates iBood, a live shopping portal; and Flip4New, an online service for selling used electronic devices online. In addition, it offers professional assistance, including installation, networking, and troubleshooting of electronic appliances under the Deutsche Technikberatung brand; and services for advertisers to develop online campaigns.

