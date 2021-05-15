Barclays Initiates Coverage on Ouster (NYSE:OUST)

Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Ouster (NYSE:OUST) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Ouster in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Ouster in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a buy rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Ouster in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a buy rating and a $17.00 target price for the company.

NYSE:OUST opened at $9.06 on Tuesday. Ouster has a 12-month low of $7.55 and a 12-month high of $17.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.40.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Ouster during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ouster in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ouster in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Howard Financial Services LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Ouster in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Ouster in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $94,000.

Ouster Company Profile

Ouster, Inc designs and manufactures digital lidar sensors for industrial automation, smart infrastructure, robotics, and automotive markets. Its product portfolio includes OS0, and ultra-wide view digital lidar; OS1, a mid-range digital lidar; OS2, a long-range digital lidar; and ES2 digital lidar. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

