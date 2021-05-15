Barclays Raises Trex (NYSE:TREX) Price Target to $114.00

Trex (NYSE:TREX) had its price target upped by Barclays from $104.00 to $114.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on TREX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Trex in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a neutral rating and a $109.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Trex in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities upgraded Trex from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Truist upgraded Trex from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Trex from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $96.72.

NYSE:TREX opened at $104.69 on Tuesday. Trex has a 52-week low of $54.10 and a 52-week high of $111.04. The firm has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.45 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $101.45 and its 200 day moving average is $90.27.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. Trex had a return on equity of 35.52% and a net margin of 20.53%. The company had revenue of $245.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Trex will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Trex news, Director James E. Cline sold 12,588 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total value of $1,159,732.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bryan Horix Fairbanks sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total value of $368,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,592 shares of company stock valued at $4,247,023 over the last 90 days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Trex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Trex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Trex by 361.6% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 457 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.56% of the company’s stock.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and plastic composite products, and related accessories primarily for residential decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening systems; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

