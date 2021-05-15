Barclays Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Greencore Group (OTCMKTS:GNCGY)

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of Greencore Group (OTCMKTS:GNCGY) in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on GNCGY. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Greencore Group in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Greencore Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Greencore Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Greencore Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy.

GNCGY stock opened at $8.70 on Tuesday. Greencore Group has a 12 month low of $4.71 and a 12 month high of $8.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 58.00 and a beta of 1.40.

Greencore Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of convenience food products primarily in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company provides various products, including sandwiches, salads, sushi, chilled snacking, chilled ready meals, chilled soups and sauces, chilled quiche, ambient sauces and pickles, and frozen Yorkshire Puddings.

