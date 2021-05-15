Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) VP Thomas Mcdonnell Buys 2,000 Shares

Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) VP Thomas Mcdonnell purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.39 per share, for a total transaction of $20,780.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Thomas Mcdonnell also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Barings BDC alerts:

On Tuesday, March 30th, Thomas Mcdonnell purchased 2,000 shares of Barings BDC stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.95 per share, for a total transaction of $19,900.00.

On Friday, March 26th, Thomas Mcdonnell purchased 1,000 shares of Barings BDC stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.90 per share, for a total transaction of $9,900.00.

On Friday, March 26th, Thomas Mcdonnell purchased 1,000 shares of Barings BDC stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.90 per share, for a total transaction of $9,900.00.

Shares of NYSE BBDC opened at $10.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $503.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -262.25 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Barings BDC, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.41 and a 52 week high of $10.56.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Barings BDC had a negative net margin of 5.76% and a positive return on equity of 5.71%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Barings BDC, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.63%. This is a boost from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio is 124.59%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Barings BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Barings BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.38.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Barings BDC by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,157,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,053,000 after purchasing an additional 959,979 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Barings BDC during the first quarter worth about $83,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Barings BDC by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 517,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,765,000 after purchasing an additional 60,093 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Barings BDC during the fourth quarter worth about $1,300,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in Barings BDC during the fourth quarter worth about $919,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.42% of the company’s stock.

Barings BDC Company Profile

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE: BBDC) is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Barings BDC seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans to private U.S. middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

Recommended Story: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Receive News & Ratings for Barings BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barings BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.