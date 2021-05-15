Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BTDPY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Barratt Developments from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Liberum Capital raised shares of Barratt Developments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Barratt Developments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Barratt Developments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th.

BTDPY stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,568. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.22. The company has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a PE ratio of 22.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.47. Barratt Developments has a 12 month low of $11.00 and a 12 month high of $23.86.

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

