Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.33 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) to report sales of $1.33 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Beam Global’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.92 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $560,000.00. Beam Global posted sales of $1.32 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 0.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Beam Global will report full-year sales of $13.77 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.06 million to $20.26 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $36.59 million, with estimates ranging from $25.00 million to $48.17 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Beam Global.

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $2.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 million. Beam Global had a negative net margin of 94.74% and a negative return on equity of 55.83%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright cut Beam Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Beam Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Beam Global in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Beam Global in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on Beam Global in a report on Friday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.80.

Beam Global stock traded up $2.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.97. 391,314 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 539,691. Beam Global has a 52 week low of $6.73 and a 52 week high of $75.90. The firm has a market cap of $160.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.82.

In other news, CEO Desmond C. Wheatley sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.80, for a total transaction of $129,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 41,638 shares in the company, valued at $1,657,192.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beam Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,221,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Beam Global by 33.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 141,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,131,000 after buying an additional 35,199 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beam Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,498,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beam Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,710,000. Finally, Nicola Wealth Management LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Beam Global by 142.9% in the first quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,686,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.38% of the company’s stock.

About Beam Global

Beam Global, a cleantech company, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and sells renewably energized products for electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure, outdoor media and branding, and energy security products. The company's product portfolio include EV ARC (electric vehicle autonomous renewable charger), an infrastructure product that uses integrated solar power and battery storage to provide a source of power for factory installed electric vehicle charging stations; Solar Tree DCFC, an off-grid, renewably energized, and single-column mounted smart generation and energy storage system to provide a 50kW DC fast charge to one or more electric vehicles or larger vehicles; and EV ARC DCFC, a DC fast charging system for charging EVs.

