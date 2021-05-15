Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Beam Global produces patented infrastructure products for the electrification of transportation. It produces products for electric vehicle charging, outdoor media and energy security. Beam Global, formerly known as Envision Solar, is based in San Diego California. “

Several other brokerages have also commented on BEEM. Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Beam Global in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Cowen began coverage on Beam Global in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a market perform rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered Beam Global from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Beam Global in a research note on Tuesday. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on Beam Global in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They set a buy rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Beam Global currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $58.80.

NASDAQ BEEM opened at $23.97 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.82. Beam Global has a 12-month low of $6.73 and a 12-month high of $75.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.34.

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $2.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 million. Beam Global had a negative return on equity of 55.83% and a negative net margin of 94.74%. As a group, research analysts predict that Beam Global will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Desmond C. Wheatley sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.80, for a total value of $129,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 41,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,657,192.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beam Global during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beam Global during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Beam Global during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Beam Global by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Beam Global during the 3rd quarter worth $142,000. 26.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Beam Global

Beam Global, a cleantech company, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and sells renewably energized products for electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure, outdoor media and branding, and energy security products. The company's product portfolio include EV ARC (electric vehicle autonomous renewable charger), an infrastructure product that uses integrated solar power and battery storage to provide a source of power for factory installed electric vehicle charging stations; Solar Tree DCFC, an off-grid, renewably energized, and single-column mounted smart generation and energy storage system to provide a 50kW DC fast charge to one or more electric vehicles or larger vehicles; and EV ARC DCFC, a DC fast charging system for charging EVs.

