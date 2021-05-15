Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $106.40.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $42.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Beam Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Redburn Partners started coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Beam Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Get Beam Therapeutics alerts:

In other news, CEO John M. Evans sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.49, for a total transaction of $1,762,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,038,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,236,713.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 322.3% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,779,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,519,000 after buying an additional 3,647,481 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,159,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,945,000 after purchasing an additional 931,108 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 596,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,736,000 after purchasing an additional 65,440 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 663.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 593,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,513,000 after purchasing an additional 515,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 566,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,368,000 after buying an additional 170,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.79% of the company’s stock.

BEAM stock traded up $5.78 during trading on Monday, hitting $71.92. 805,142 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,053,995. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.12. Beam Therapeutics has a one year low of $18.76 and a one year high of $126.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.90.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($3.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($2.61). Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 103.41% and a negative net margin of 529,075.00%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Beam Therapeutics will post -3.02 EPS for the current year.

About Beam Therapeutics

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Beam Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beam Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.