Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lessened its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) by 19.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 120,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,697 shares during the quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF were worth $7,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,611,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518,554 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,294,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 693.1% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 101,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,856,000 after purchasing an additional 88,556 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 174,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,050,000 after buying an additional 55,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 789,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,602,000 after buying an additional 54,594 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FHLC opened at $61.32 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.41. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 52 week low of $47.15 and a 52 week high of $62.54.

