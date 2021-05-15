Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Has $21.75 Million Holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO) by 2,610.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 388,313 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 373,986 shares during the period. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF makes up about 1.8% of Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC owned approximately 3.26% of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF worth $21,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 78,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,398,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 1,236.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 462,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,888,000 after acquiring an additional 427,537 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 38.3% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 21,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 6,050 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 24.8% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 8,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 22,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA GTO opened at $56.52 on Friday. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $54.72 and a 1 year high of $61.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.41 and its 200-day moving average is $57.21.

