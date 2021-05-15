Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Sells 230,543 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) by 62.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 138,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230,543 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 46,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 6,558 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 11.3% in the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 302,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,583,000 after buying an additional 30,766 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 16.8% in the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 559,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,163,000 after buying an additional 80,506 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 42,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after acquiring an additional 3,594 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSCN opened at $21.78 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $21.36 and a 52-week high of $21.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.82.

