Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.000- for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.360. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Beazer Homes USA from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shares of Beazer Homes USA stock traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.83. The stock had a trading volume of 419,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,893. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.70 and its 200 day moving average is $17.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $745.74 million, a PE ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 2.27. Beazer Homes USA has a twelve month low of $6.73 and a twelve month high of $26.12. The company has a current ratio of 13.03, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.29. Beazer Homes USA had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 10.34%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Beazer Homes USA will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Robert L. Salomon sold 4,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $96,264.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 198,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,771,224. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert L. Salomon sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.02, for a total transaction of $210,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 178,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,754,193.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,011 shares of company stock valued at $505,764. Insiders own 7.24% of the company’s stock.

About Beazer Homes USA

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

