Bechtle (ETR:BC8) Given a €194.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Kepler Capital Markets set a €194.00 ($228.24) target price on Bechtle (ETR:BC8) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Bechtle in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a €175.00 ($205.88) price objective on shares of Bechtle and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €170.00 ($200.00) price objective on shares of Bechtle and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Independent Research set a €170.00 ($200.00) price objective on shares of Bechtle and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Warburg Research set a €185.00 ($217.65) price objective on shares of Bechtle and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bechtle currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €179.71 ($211.43).

Shares of BC8 stock opened at €153.00 ($180.00) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.04. Bechtle has a 1 year low of €141.50 ($166.47) and a 1 year high of €190.70 ($224.35). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €164.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €168.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.38.

Bechtle AG provides information technology services primarily in Europe. The company operates in two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software selling, project planning and implementation, system integration, IT services, and training for IT operation.

