Belden (NYSE:BDC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Belden (NYSE:BDC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $58.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Belden Inc is engaged in the design, manufacture and retail of cable, connectivity, and networking products in markets including industrial automation, enterprise, transportation, infrastructure, and consumer electronics. The Company’s products find its application in the industrial automation, enterprise, education, healthcare, entertainment and broadcast, sound and security, transportation, infrastructure, consumer electronics and other industries. Belden has manufacturing capabilities in North America, Europe, and Asia, and a market presence in nearly every region of the world. Belden Inc is based in St. Louis, Missouri. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on BDC. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Belden from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet upgraded Belden from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Belden from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Belden presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $50.60.

BDC opened at $52.38 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.31 and a beta of 1.57. Belden has a 52 week low of $27.37 and a 52 week high of $54.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $536.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.58 million. Belden had a positive return on equity of 15.55% and a negative net margin of 10.95%. Belden’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Belden will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. Belden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.42%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Belden by 195.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,217,000 after acquiring an additional 27,308 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Belden by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 2,338 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Belden by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 236,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,334,000 after acquiring an additional 23,451 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in Belden by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 13,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Belden by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 945,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,596,000 after buying an additional 48,251 shares during the period.

Belden Company Profile

Belden Inc operates as a signal transmission solutions company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, fiber, and home and building automation.

