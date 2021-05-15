Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Hold Rating for Telecom Italia (OTCMKTS:TIIAY)

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Telecom Italia (OTCMKTS:TIIAY) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

TIIAY has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Telecom Italia in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Telecom Italia from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Telecom Italia from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Telecom Italia currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.00.

TIIAY opened at $5.32 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.73. Telecom Italia has a twelve month low of $3.30 and a twelve month high of $5.61. The firm has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 1.25.

Telecom Italia S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed and mobile telecommunications services in Italy and internationally. The company operates through Domestic, Brazil, and Other Operations segments. It offers fixed and mobile voice and Internet, and public telephony services, as well as products managed and developed for individuals and families; and voice, data, and Internet services and products, and information and communications technology solutions for small and medium-size enterprises, small offices/home offices, the public sector, large accounts, and enterprises in the fixed and mobile telecommunications markets.

