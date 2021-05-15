Better Money Decisions LLC Purchases New Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parsec Financial Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.5% in the first quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 7,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.3% in the first quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 3,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 7,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.3% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 10,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. 74.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Mario Masseroli sold 1,734 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total value of $170,469.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,066 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.51, for a total transaction of $1,990,947.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 33,370 shares of company stock worth $3,157,957. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on PM. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.62.

NYSE PM opened at $97.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $92.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.41. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.21 and a 12-month high of $98.62.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.17. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 78.02%. The firm had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 92.49%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

