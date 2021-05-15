Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. (BWMX) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 17th

Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.4761 per share on Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 17th. This is an increase from Betterware de Mexico’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

Shares of BWMX stock opened at $44.74 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.86. Betterware de Mexico has a 52 week low of $6.70 and a 52 week high of $49.36. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.83.

Betterware de Mexico (NASDAQ:BWMX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $126.71 million for the quarter.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BWMX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Betterware de Mexico from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Small Cap Consu reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Betterware de Mexico in a research report on Friday, February 19th.

About Betterware de Mexico

Betterware de Mexico, SAB. de C.V. operates as a direct-to-consumer company in Mexico. The company focuses on the home organization segment with a product portfolio, including home organization, kitchen preparation, food containers, technology and mobility, and others. It serves approximately 3 million households through distributors and associates in approximately 800 communities throughout Mexico.

