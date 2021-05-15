BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Shares Gap Down to $79.05

BHP Group (NYSE:BHP)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $79.05, but opened at $76.68. BHP Group shares last traded at $77.79, with a volume of 29,710 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BHP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on BHP Group in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Liberum Capital downgraded BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BHP Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.73. The company has a market capitalization of $124.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.02.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $2.02 dividend. This is an increase from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.10. This represents a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. BHP Group’s payout ratio is presently 112.85%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 49.1% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 12,082 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 3,981 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 11.3% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 27,754 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after buying an additional 2,821 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 164.8% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,919 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 5,551 shares during the last quarter. Greenline Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 195,817 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $13,588,000 after buying an additional 1,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 56,842 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,944,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the last quarter.

About BHP Group (NYSE:BHP)

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

