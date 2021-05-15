BiblePay (BBP) Trading Down 16.5% This Week

BiblePay (CURRENCY:BBP) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 15th. One BiblePay coin can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. BiblePay has a total market cap of $1.54 million and approximately $112,789.00 worth of BiblePay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BiblePay has traded down 16.5% against the US dollar.

BiblePay Coin Profile

BiblePay (BBP) is a POBh coin that uses the Proof-of-BibleHash hashing algorithm. BiblePay’s total supply is 2,552,987,248 coins. BiblePay’s official website is biblepay.org. The Reddit community for BiblePay is /r/BiblePay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BiblePay’s official Twitter account is @biblepay and its Facebook page is accessible here. BiblePay’s official message board is forum.biblepay.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “BiblePay is a POBh cryptocurrency based on the Proof-of-Biblehash algorithm, an algorithm that compensates full nodes participation while preventing GPUs and ASIC by requiring full blockchain transaction referencing in the hashing function, along with chained bible verses. “

Buying and Selling BiblePay

