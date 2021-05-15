Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC Has $1.17 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 8.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,945 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Scott & Selber Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 38,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,619,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 15,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $414,000. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,697,000. Finally, Roosevelt Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 22,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,299,000 after buying an additional 1,802 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VIG opened at $155.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.64. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $108.89 and a 52 week high of $158.07.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

