Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC Sells 237 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 237 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $8,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oldfather Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC now owns 6,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Bankshares Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 8,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $215.54 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $141.19 and a twelve month high of $219.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $213.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $199.47.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

