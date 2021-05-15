Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC Sells 6,572 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 198,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,572 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises 4.8% of Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $63,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 56.4% in the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 3,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 5,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 8,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,748,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,273,000. Finally, Kwmg LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.4% in the first quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 36,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $326.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $331.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $318.89. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $218.33 and a twelve month high of $342.80.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were given a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

