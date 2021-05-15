BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The technology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BIO-key International had a negative net margin of 770.75% and a negative return on equity of 379.14%. BIO-key International updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKYI traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.35. 162,371 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 427,230. The company has a market cap of $26.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.34. BIO-key International has a 52-week low of $2.75 and a 52-week high of $13.68.

Separately, Maxim Group raised shares of BIO-key International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st.

BIO-key International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets fingerprint identification biometric technology, enterprise-ready identity access management solutions, and software solutions to commercial, government, and education customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIO-key PortalGuard and PortalGuard IDaaS solutions, a customer-controlled and neutral-by-design cloud-based identity platform that allows customers to integrate with any cloud or on-premise SaaS application, as well as windows device authentication through IAM platform.

