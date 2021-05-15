BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BioCardia had a negative return on equity of 496.87% and a negative net margin of 5,103.95%.

NASDAQ BCDA opened at $3.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $57.60 million, a PE ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. BioCardia has a twelve month low of $1.91 and a twelve month high of $8.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.99.

Several analysts have issued reports on BCDA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut BioCardia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Dawson James restated a “neutral” rating on shares of BioCardia in a report on Thursday, April 22nd.

BioCardia, Inc, a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company, develops therapeutics for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate is the CardiAMP Cell Therapy System for the treatment of heart failure and chronic myocardial ischemia; and ALLOGENEIC cell therapy for cardiac and pulmonary disease.

