BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) CEO Sells $657,969.77 in Stock

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 8,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.29, for a total transaction of $657,969.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 312,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,141,686.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Jean Jacques Bienaime also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 7th, Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 25,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.12, for a total transaction of $1,953,000.00.

On Friday, April 23rd, Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.34, for a total transaction of $793,400.00.

On Thursday, March 11th, Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 7,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.68, for a total transaction of $543,760.00.

On Friday, February 19th, Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 7,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.58, for a total transaction of $585,060.00.

On Wednesday, February 17th, Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 8,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.54, for a total transaction of $676,320.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:BMRN opened at $76.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.56. The stock has a market cap of $14.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.71. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.35 and a fifty-two week high of $131.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $486.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.44 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 45.74% and a return on equity of 4.34%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BMRN shares. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Evercore ISI raised shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.57.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 189.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 284.6% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CKW Financial Group increased its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

