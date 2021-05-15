BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Cut to “Neutral” at Bryan, Garnier & Co

Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered shares of BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $206.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $135.00.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BioNTech from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $193.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $104.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Berenberg Bank set a $130.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. BioNTech currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $148.89.

BNTX opened at $192.77 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $148.39 and its 200-day moving average is $115.86. The stock has a market cap of $46.56 billion, a PE ratio of -96.39 and a beta of -1.74. BioNTech has a twelve month low of $46.30 and a twelve month high of $213.15.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $1.30. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. BioNTech had a negative return on equity of 66.72% and a negative net margin of 250.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7294.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that BioNTech will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BNTX. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in BioNTech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $735,723,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in BioNTech by 6,163.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 668,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,499,000 after purchasing an additional 657,872 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in BioNTech by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,628,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,291,000 after purchasing an additional 502,599 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in BioNTech by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,574,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,379,000 after purchasing an additional 377,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in BioNTech by 259.3% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 482,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,148,000 after purchasing an additional 348,124 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.75% of the company’s stock.

About BioNTech

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

