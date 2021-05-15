Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) Rating Reiterated by Tudor Pickering & Holt

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Tudor Pickering & Holt in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

BIR has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$2.75 to C$3.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. CIBC lowered their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Cormark upped their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$4.50 to C$4.75 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Raymond James upped their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$3.75 to C$4.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Birchcliff Energy to C$4.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$4.18.

Shares of BIR stock opened at C$3.35 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.44. Birchcliff Energy has a twelve month low of C$1.04 and a twelve month high of C$3.53. The company has a market cap of C$891.25 million and a P/E ratio of -14.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.47.

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$158.28 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Birchcliff Energy will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

