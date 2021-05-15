Bitcoin Cash Price Down 9.9% This Week (BCH)

Bitcoin Cash (CURRENCY:BCH) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. Bitcoin Cash has a total market cap of $24.12 billion and $5.42 billion worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Cash coin can now be purchased for $1,287.11 or 0.02586704 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash has traded 9.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,758.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $335.46 or 0.00674169 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.72 or 0.00071777 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001832 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003161 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000020 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash Coin Profile

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 18,737,762 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Cash’s official website is www.bitcoincash.org . Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Cash’s official message board is bitcointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a hard forked version of the original Bitcoin. It is similar to bitcoin with regards to its protocol; Proof of Work SHA-256 hashing, 21,000,000 supply, same block times and reward system. However two main differences are the the blocksize limits, as of August 2017 Bitcoin has a 1MB blocksize limit whereas BCH proposes 8MB blocks. Bitcoin Cash is a proposal from the viaBTC mining pool and the Bitmain mining group to carry out a UAHF (User Activated Hard Fork) on August 1st 12:20 pm UTC. They rejected the agreed consensus (aka BIP-91 or SegWit2x) and have decided to fork the original Bitcoin blockchain and create this new version called “Bitcoin Cash”. Bitcoin Cash can be claimed by BTC owners who have their private keys or store their Bitcoins on a service that will split BCH for the customer. On November 15, 2020, Bitcoin Cash experienced a scheduled upgrade. Bitcoin Cash developers from various full node projects changed the Difficulty Adjustment Algorithm (DAA) to a new DAA called ‘aserti3-2d‘ (or ‘ASERT’ for short). Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Cash

