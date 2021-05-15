BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BlackLine, Inc. is a provider of cloud-based solutions for Finance & Accounting which centralize and streamline financial close operations and other key F&A processes for midsize and large organizations. BlackLine, Inc. is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. “

Get BlackLine alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BL. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on BlackLine from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Bank of America assumed coverage on BlackLine in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued a neutral rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised BlackLine from a sell rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $137.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on BlackLine from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price objective on BlackLine from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $138.09.

Shares of BlackLine stock opened at $104.71 on Tuesday. BlackLine has a twelve month low of $61.19 and a twelve month high of $154.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -151.75 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $112.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.38.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $98.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.07 million. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 0.29% and a negative net margin of 11.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BlackLine will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

In other BlackLine news, insider Therese Tucker sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.46, for a total value of $5,623,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 167,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,854,931.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Huffman sold 22,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.98, for a total transaction of $2,496,146.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,132 shares in the company, valued at $17,035,741.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 131,633 shares of company stock worth $14,663,602 over the last three months. 13.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BL. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 240.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in BlackLine in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in BlackLine by 242.6% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 233 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in BlackLine by 372.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in BlackLine in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 94.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BlackLine Company Profile

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations in the United States and internationally. It offers financial close management solutions that include account reconciliations providing a centralized workspace from which users can collaborate to complete account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions from different sources of data based upon user-configured logic; task management, which enables users to create and manage processes and task lists; journal entry that allows users to manually or automatically generate, review, and post manual journal entries; variance analysis that monitors and identifies anomalous fluctuations in balance sheet and income statement account balances; consolidation integrity manager that manages the automated system-to-system tie-out process that occurs during the consolidation phase of the financial close; and compliance that facilitates compliance-related initiatives, consolidates project management, and provides visibility over control self-assessments and testing.

Read More: What is a SEC Filing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BlackLine (BL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BlackLine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackLine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.