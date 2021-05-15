BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) Shares Acquired by Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) by 372.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,357 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,432 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust were worth $885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,000.

BHK opened at $15.70 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.75 and its 200-day moving average is $15.88. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a twelve month low of $14.24 and a twelve month high of $16.59.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This is a boost from BlackRock Core Bond Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.73%.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Core Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade quality bonds, including corporate bonds, government and agency securities, and mortgage-related securities.

