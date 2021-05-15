Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Blink Charging had a negative return on equity of 152.06% and a negative net margin of 285.71%.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLNK traded up $3.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,879,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,145,205. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.64. Blink Charging has a fifty-two week low of $1.63 and a fifty-two week high of $64.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.56 and a beta of 4.23.

BLNK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Blink Charging in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of Blink Charging from $58.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Blink Charging in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.75.

Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.

