Block-Logic (BLTG) Reaches Market Cap of $669,940.63

Block-Logic (CURRENCY:BLTG) traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 14th. Over the last week, Block-Logic has traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Block-Logic coin can currently be bought for $0.0293 or 0.00000058 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Block-Logic has a market capitalization of $669,940.63 and approximately $1,445.00 worth of Block-Logic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001296 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000147 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000158 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Block-Logic Coin Profile

BLTG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Block-Logic’s total supply is 35,045,912 coins and its circulating supply is 22,899,329 coins. Block-Logic’s official Twitter account is @BlockLogicBLTG and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Block-Logic is block-logic.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “As of July 2018, Block-Logic Technology Group and the token BLTG has been created from the Bitcoin-Lightning project. After a community-wide vote, it was decided that the project should be managed by community members rather than the original developers. The name was changed to avoid confusion with other similarly named projects and to better represent the vision and goals of the new project. All services will be made accessible through industry standard Application Programming Interfaces (API), enabling the integration between not only products developed by Block-Logic but also partners and 3rd party developers. Reward Allocation Reduction:”Every six months (or 262,080 blocks) the rewards per Block will be reduced by 1 until rewards per block are at 5. Rewards percentages for Masternodes, Staking and Governance will remain the same. It is expected that when the rewards are reduced to 5, the supply to the network will be sustainable and the increase or decrease of supply will be negligible to the number of tokens in circulation year on year. Block-Logic reserves the right to revisit and adjust the tokenomics annually.” “

Buying and Selling Block-Logic

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Block-Logic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Block-Logic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Block-Logic using one of the exchanges listed above.

