Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.940-1.110 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.610. The company issued revenue guidance of $238 million-$249 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $208.01 million.Blucora also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 1.340-1.600 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Blucora in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set an overweight rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Blucora from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Blucora from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th.

NASDAQ BCOR traded up $0.51 on Friday, hitting $16.17. 217,551 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 366,219. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Blucora has a fifty-two week low of $8.37 and a fifty-two week high of $18.41. The company has a market cap of $782.89 million, a PE ratio of -2.81, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.24.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.08. Blucora had a negative net margin of 36.67% and a positive return on equity of 11.19%. The business had revenue of $278.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Blucora will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, tax professionals, financial advisors, and certified public accounting firms in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

