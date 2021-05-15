Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $750 million-$975 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $808.50 million.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BLBD. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Blue Bird from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blue Bird from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Blue Bird from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday.

Get Blue Bird alerts:

Blue Bird stock opened at $27.93 on Friday. Blue Bird has a 52-week low of $10.43 and a 52-week high of $28.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $757.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.07 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.13.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). Blue Bird had a net margin of 1.39% and a negative return on equity of 32.50%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Blue Bird will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Blue Bird news, General Counsel Paul Yousif sold 4,053 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total transaction of $109,552.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 20,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,113.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Phil Horlock sold 8,628 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.99, for a total transaction of $232,869.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 423,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,419,927.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,512,681 shares of company stock valued at $39,192,422 in the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Blue Bird

Blue Bird Corporation designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses and related parts in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. The company offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative fuel applications through its propane-powered, gasoline-powered, compressed natural gas-powered, and electric powered school buses.

Further Reading: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Blue Bird Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Bird and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.