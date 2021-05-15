Blue Chip Partners Inc. Sells 242 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Blue Chip Partners Inc. lessened its position in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 11.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 242 shares during the period. Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RJF. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Raymond James by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Raymond James by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 12,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Raymond James in the fourth quarter valued at $229,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Raymond James by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Raymond James in the fourth quarter valued at $239,000. 75.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Raymond James alerts:

In other Raymond James news, insider Jodi Perry sold 1,264 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.50, for a total value of $151,048.00. Also, CEO Paul D. Allison sold 10,000 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.99, for a total transaction of $1,179,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,196,147.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,561 shares of company stock worth $4,418,097. Insiders own 10.82% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James stock opened at $134.17 on Friday. Raymond James has a fifty-two week low of $60.07 and a fifty-two week high of $138.56. The stock has a market cap of $18.44 billion, a PE ratio of 23.05 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.42. Raymond James had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Raymond James will post 6.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is 25.53%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Raymond James from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Raymond James from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $148.00 price objective (up from $129.00) on shares of Raymond James in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Raymond James from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Raymond James presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.36.

Raymond James Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Further Reading: Trading Halts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RJF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raymond James (NYSE:RJF).

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.