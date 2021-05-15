Blue Chip Partners Inc. Sells 347 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Blue Chip Partners Inc. trimmed its stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 14.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 347 shares during the period. Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in CMS Energy by 241.3% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. purchased a new stake in CMS Energy in the first quarter worth $35,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in CMS Energy in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in CMS Energy by 205.8% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 3,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.21, for a total value of $172,202.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CMS opened at $63.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $18.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.13. CMS Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.35 and a fifty-two week high of $67.98.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.88%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CMS. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on CMS Energy from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays raised CMS Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on CMS Energy from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.15.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

