Blue Chip Partners Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Blue Chip Partners Inc. trimmed its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 21.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 229 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 62 shares during the period. Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 41.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $800.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho upped their price target on Tesla to $820.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Tesla to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Tesla to $860.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Tesla from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $421.93.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $778.17, for a total transaction of $972,712.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,804,797.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $690.11, for a total value of $1,035,165.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,226 shares in the company, valued at $13,958,164.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 111,153 shares of company stock valued at $79,086,769 over the last three months. 23.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $589.74 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $157.00 and a 1 year high of $900.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $568.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,184.22, a PEG ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $682.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $671.36.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The firm had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 73.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

