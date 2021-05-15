Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH) EVP Dusty Tonkin Purchases 10,500 Shares

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH) EVP Dusty Tonkin acquired 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.79 per share, for a total transaction of $197,295.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 31,099 shares in the company, valued at $584,350.21. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE BVH opened at $20.42 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $394.47 million, a PE ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.40 and a fifty-two week high of $21.94.

Get Bluegreen Vacations alerts:

Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.14. Bluegreen Vacations had a negative net margin of 12.40% and a negative return on equity of 11.31%. On average, equities analysts expect that Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bluegreen Vacations from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in Bluegreen Vacations in the first quarter valued at about $340,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Bluegreen Vacations by 31.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 47,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 11,300 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Bluegreen Vacations by 3.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 4.2% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 113,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,103,000 after acquiring an additional 4,528 shares during the last quarter. 22.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bluegreen Vacations

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation operates as a vacation ownership company. It markets and sells vacation ownership interests (VOI); and manages resorts in leisure and urban destinations, including Orlando, Las Vegas, Myrtle Beach, Charleston and New Orleans, and others. The company also provides resort management, mortgage servicing, title services, reservation, and construction design and development services; and financing to qualified VOI purchasers, as well as management services to the vacation club and homeowners' associations.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Bluegreen Vacations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bluegreen Vacations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.