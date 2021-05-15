BMO Capital Markets Boosts Finning International (OTCMKTS:FINGF) Price Target to $39.00

Finning International (OTCMKTS:FINGF) had its price objective hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $35.00 to $39.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on FINGF. CIBC raised their price target on Finning International from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Finning International from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Maxim Group lifted their target price on Finning International from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Finning International from $33.00 to $34.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Finning International from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Finning International has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.44.

OTCMKTS:FINGF opened at $27.87 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.04. Finning International has a 52 week low of $12.40 and a 52 week high of $28.57.

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. It offers telehandlers, compact and small wheel loaders, mini excavators; heavy construction equipment, such as articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, track loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers; and skidders, forest machines, track feller bunchers, log stackers, multi docker material handlers, cable yarding systems, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, hydraulic mining shovels, and underground mining load haul dump (LHD) loaders.

