Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $134.10 Million

Equities analysts expect Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) to announce sales of $134.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Bonanza Creek Energy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $141.40 million and the lowest is $127.90 million. Bonanza Creek Energy reported sales of $36.19 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 270.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bonanza Creek Energy will report full year sales of $724.15 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $505.10 million to $937.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $545.80 million to $1.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Bonanza Creek Energy.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.13. Bonanza Creek Energy had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 4.09%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $45.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.86.

BCEI traded up $1.53 during trading on Monday, hitting $40.88. The stock had a trading volume of 645,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,032. The firm has a market cap of $851.90 million, a PE ratio of 20.96 and a beta of 1.99. Bonanza Creek Energy has a 12 month low of $14.02 and a 12 month high of $41.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.16.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%.

In related news, CFO Brant Demuth sold 3,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.01, for a total value of $135,948.15. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,840,692.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCEI. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Bonanza Creek Energy in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Bonanza Creek Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $90,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Bonanza Creek Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $128,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Bonanza Creek Energy in the first quarter valued at about $159,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Bonanza Creek Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000.

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc, an oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. Its primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved reserves of 118.2 million barrel of oil equivalent.

