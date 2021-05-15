Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $44.00 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of onshore oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The Company’s core operating areas are the DJ Basin in Colorado and the Cotton Valley formation in southern Arkansas. Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. is based in Denver, Colorado. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist raised their target price on Bonanza Creek Energy from $45.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Securities upgraded Bonanza Creek Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Bonanza Creek Energy from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $36.86.

BCEI stock opened at $40.88 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $851.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96 and a beta of 1.99. Bonanza Creek Energy has a 52-week low of $14.02 and a 52-week high of $41.70.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.13. Bonanza Creek Energy had a return on equity of 4.09% and a net margin of 17.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bonanza Creek Energy will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%.

In related news, CFO Brant Demuth sold 3,315 shares of Bonanza Creek Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.01, for a total value of $135,948.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,884 shares in the company, valued at $1,840,692.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bonanza Creek Energy by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 142,892 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,106,000 after buying an additional 41,458 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Bonanza Creek Energy by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 164,665 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,183,000 after buying an additional 4,170 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bonanza Creek Energy by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 74,752 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,445,000 after buying an additional 14,962 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Bonanza Creek Energy by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 85,431 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,651,000 after buying an additional 11,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Bonanza Creek Energy by 351.6% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 29,968 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 23,332 shares during the last quarter.

About Bonanza Creek Energy

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc, an oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. Its primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved reserves of 118.2 million barrel of oil equivalent.

