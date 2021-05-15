Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Price Target Raised to $2,675.00

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) had its price objective hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $2,640.00 to $2,675.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,850.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Wedbush increased their target price on Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist increased their target price on Booking from $2,480.00 to $2,700.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Booking from $2,350.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Booking from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2,416.38.

BKNG opened at $2,282.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $93.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,385.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,184.91. Booking has a 1-year low of $1,372.13 and a 1-year high of $2,516.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($5.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($7.26) by $2.00. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 15.68%. Research analysts expect that Booking will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jeffery H. Boyd sold 873 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,228.65, for a total transaction of $1,945,611.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,334,534.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BKNG. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter worth about $901,810,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter worth about $559,045,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Booking by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 652,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,452,825,000 after acquiring an additional 179,196 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Booking by 729.6% during the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 165,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $385,309,000 after acquiring an additional 145,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Booking by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,893,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,444,932,000 after acquiring an additional 100,538 shares during the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

